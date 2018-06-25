SANTA MONICA, Calif.—Rudy Gobert is the NBA's best defensive player.

The Utah Jazz center on Monday night received the league's Defensive Player of the Year award just minutes after his teammate Donovan Mitchell lost out to Philadelphia's Ben Simmons for Rookie of the Year.

The 7-foot-1 Frenchman received the honors over 76ers center Joel Embiid and New Orleans big man Anthony Davis despite missing 26 games during the regular season.

Rudy Gobert on winning Defensive Player of the Year: "I'm very excited for the future and proud to be representing the Jazz." — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) June 26, 2018

Gobert's return from injury in mid-January was a catalyst for the Jazz's 29-5 finish to the regular season, as the team wound up second in the league in defensive rating.

For the year, Gobert averaged 2.3 blocks per game.