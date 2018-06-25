Jacob Wiegand
Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) puts up a shot while guarded by Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the Utah Jazz's 100-87 loss to the Houston Rockets in Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at the Vivint Smart Home Arena on Sunday, May 6, 2018, in Salt Lake City.
SANTA MONICA, Calif.—Rudy Gobert is the NBA's best defensive player.

The Utah Jazz center on Monday night received the league's Defensive Player of the Year award just minutes after his teammate Donovan Mitchell lost out to Philadelphia's Ben Simmons for Rookie of the Year.

The 7-foot-1 Frenchman received the honors over 76ers center Joel Embiid and New Orleans big man Anthony Davis despite missing 26 games during the regular season.

Gobert's return from injury in mid-January was a catalyst for the Jazz's 29-5 finish to the regular season, as the team wound up second in the league in defensive rating.

For the year, Gobert averaged 2.3 blocks per game.

