SANTA MONICA, Calif.—The argument over who should win the NBA's Rookie of the Year award is over.

Philadelphia's Ben Simmons received the honors Monday night during the league's annual award show, beating out Utah's Donovan Mitchell and Boston's Jayson Tatum.

Simmons, who missed his entire first year with the 76ers because of injury, averaged 15.8 points, 8.2 assists and 8.1 rebounds per game as the race for the award between him and Mitchell was hotly contested throughout the campaign.

Mitchell averaged 20.5 points, 3.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds for the Jazz, while Tatum starred for the Celtics as they made it to the Eastern Conference Finals.