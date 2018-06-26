Editor's note: This has been previously published on the author's website.

Jupiter, our solar system's king of planets, has been known as a special light in the sky probably since early humans stopped scratching long enough to look up. It and the other anciently known planets are distinguished from the stars by relative brightness (most), their propensity to wander and their refusal to twinkle. The ancient Greeks named it Zeus, after the ruler of their supposed gods, and the Romans carried on with their own version of the name, which we use today.

Richard Garrard This telescopic view of Jupiter by Richard Garrard, a member of the Utah Astronomy Club, shows two moons (light dots) and the shadow of a moon on the planet (black dot).

As Bruce McClure of EarthSky.org points out, we're in "opposition month" with Jupiter, meaning it's in the most advantageous position for viewing. Earth and the big stripey object are on the same side of the sun, which makes Jupiter visible all night, rising at sunset and setting at dawn. In between it crosses the sky from east to west. Jupiter is also relatively close, around 414 million miles away.

Recently my wife, Cory, and I observed it with binoculars from our home in Salt Lake City. This was harder than it sounds. The long focal length made the view bounce around crazily, since arms don't make good tripods. Even when I lay on the grass with an elbow on the ground, the view wasn't steady. Worse, light pollution dulled the contrast and I wasn't able to see all four of the Galilean satellites which were supposed to be visible. It was still thrilling, however.

Exciting new findings have arrived just in time for opposition month:

• On May 21, The Royal Astronomical Society, London, announced that the first known permanent interloper in our solar system from another star is orbiting Jupiter. (The only other such visitor to be identified was the strange cigar-shaped object, named ‘Oumuamua, seen last year on its way out of our system.) The new object is an asteroid that shows up as a point on photographs; it was given the non-romantic name (514107) 2015 BZ509.

Scientists believe it arrived from a distant star because it's orbiting in the opposite direction from all other satellites of Jupiter. The Society quotes Fathi Namouni, lead author of the new report, as saying, "How the asteroid came to move in this way while sharing Jupiter’s orbit has until now been a mystery." If BZ509 had formed in our solar system it would have been rotating the same direction as nearly everything else.

The sun emerged with other stars in a cluster, "where every star had its own system of planets and asteroids," the RAS quotes the other researcher on the team, Helena Morais. "The close proximity of the stars, aided by the gravitational forces of the planets, help these systems attract, remove and capture asteroids from one another."

Later, Sol and siblings drifted apart.

• On May 14, the journal Nature Astronomy announced that a sophisticated analysis of magnetometer and plasma wave data acquired in 1997 seems to verify that plumes of water are escaping into space from the Jovian moon Europa. The plumes were suspected based on Hubble Space Telescope photos, but the details were at the limit of visibility and so the supposition was not proven. The newly analyzed data were collected during close passes above Europa by the Galileo spacecraft.

The lead author of the study, Xianzhe Jia of the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, has been appointed an investigator for two instruments to launch toward Europa during the 2020s aboard the Europa Clipper spacecraft, according to NASA. Europa Clipper should be able to snag samples from the Europa vicinity and analyze them.

Robert Pappalardo, project scientist with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasadena, was quoted by JPL as saying, "If plumes exist, and we can directly sample what's coming from the interior of Europa, then we can more easily get at whether Europa has the ingredients for life. … That's the big picture."

From a smaller-picture perspective, Jupiter is my favorite planet for telescopic observing because it's dynamic. Nineplanets.org points out that if Earth were the size of a grape, Jupiter would be a large grapefruit. Yet, despite its size, it makes a full rotation in about 10 hours. One can notice motion while watching through a telescope for several minutes, as features appear on one side and move toward the other.

Among its dozens, Jupiter's four largest moons — going outward, Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto — were discovered by Galileo in 1610 using his primitive telescope. On clear, dark nights, some or all may be visible using small telescopes or binoculars. Their orbits change their orientations continually, commonly causing eclipses when a moon shadow falls on the planet. Orbits of these moons are precise and are well understood; for centuries tables of their positions were used to determine longitude on Earth.