“Hooper is a pretty little place,” a tune that had often been sung by Grandpa Horace in a voice just above a whisper.

“It was the song of the meadowlark,” my aged grandfather frequently told the grandchildren.

Open pastures, neatly plowed fields, rows and rows of tomato plants, orchards of apples and ditch banks of asparagus were familiar sights. There were no house numbers in Hooper, Weber County. Streets were known by the folks who lived on them: Marion’s street, Marie’s corner, Murphy’s corner and John M’s.

I spent time with friends. I swam with them in our backyard pool that was constructed by my father. I rode horses with Lynne and Diana, and attended piano recitals with LeAnna. My friends were important to me. We all loved our hometown. I watched my brothers milk cows. Kim and Steven also tilled the vegetable garden each summer.

Hooper was a peaceful, quaint, farming community, and when I was young it had a population of 1,200. Sunsets, streaked with a little gold, orange, and yellow captured the awareness of Hooperites on a pleasantly warm evening.

The closeness shared with nine siblings — and caring parents — brought stability. I was taught to have faith in Jesus Christ during those gratifying years in Hooper.

“Kick-the-can” and “stick-ball” were the games played with cousins on grandma’s back lawn. Needless to say, structured sports were not my strength. Nevertheless, I was required to participate in volleyball in seventh grade. I was small for my age. The heights of the other girls far surpassed mine. We won every game. But I was unable to serve the ball over the net. I tried with all of my energy yet failed time and again. It was a discouraging self-defeating experience for me, and I was letting the team down.

We were playing our last championship game. Like the preceding games, we all expected to win. Though I had contributed little during the entire season, I looked forward to becoming a member of the winning team.

It soon became evident we were about to lose. I had wanted to help win. I became strong-minded. Energy and strength began to flow, and so did adrenalin. My determination took hold. I prepared to serve. I was going to succeed this time; I was convinced. I gripped the ball, and with great force, I swatted it toward the opponent's court. As I held my breath, the ball cleared the net with no room to spare. I felt like a winner. Regardless of my triumph, we lost the game, but I had accrued confidence and gained strength. It was the first time I had accomplished the goal. I was a winner.

My volleyball experience took place 60 years ago. I haven’t forgotten how I was able to buoy up my strength and accomplish what seemed like an insurmountable aspiration. Incidental trials had been a part of my growing-up years in Hooper. I endured them and knew in my future I would be able to handle trials that came to me.

Nevertheless, there came a time when I questioned my ability to become triumphant over adversity as an adult. Illness gripped my body, and it plagued me daily for many years. I received little response to treatment, yet I persisted. My determination to win the battle of agony was strong.

I trudged forward and became indomitable in winning my encounter against pain. I played the game of endurance. I was on the team of conquerors and had learned to survive. My Hooper experiences had brought me fortitude.

Visiting my hometown, absorbing the sun, enjoying my mother’s flower beds of petunias and marigolds became therapeutic. The memory of Grandpa Horace’s song of the meadowlark brought harmony to my disarrayed life.

I was a country girl from a humble home, raised next to good people — with strong values — who farmed the land and milked cows. My life’s lessons began in Hooper. Faith in Jesus Christ had been taught to me by my friends and family in my hometown. The Savior’s love had blessed my life. The Atonement became my salvation. I knew I could survive. I could endure the suffering. I could escalate above my ordeal. I surged forward. I conquered. I was a winner. I had become proficient at rising above difficult challenges.