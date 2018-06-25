David Stockton has some traveling to do this week.

The point guard who played the final two months of the 2017-2018 NBA season with the Utah Jazz was named on Monday to the United States team that will play Mexico and Cuba on Thursday and Sunday, respectively, in 2019 FIBA World Cup qualifying games.

The third window of the first round of the qualifying process, the game against Mexico will be in Mexico City and the one versus Cuba will be in Havana.

Stockton is making a return appearance after being on the roster in February.

Also on the roster for this week is former Salt Lake City Stars forward Taylor Braun, who finished last season in Germany and was also on the USA roster in February.

The World Cup will be played Aug. 31-Sept. 15 of next year in China.