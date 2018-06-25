SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Runnin' Utes are loading up their non-conference schedule for the 2018-19 season.

In May, Utah added Kentucky to its upcoming slate, and on Monday the program announced that it will also play the Nevada Wolf Pack before Pac-12 action begins.

The Wolf Pack, which are expected to be one of the top teams in the country next season, will travel to Salt Lake City for a Dec. 29 game at the Huntsman Center, and Utah will travel to Reno for a game in 2019.

Nevada reached the Sweet 16 last spring before falling to Cinderella squad Loyola-Chicago. Utah advanced to the NIT championship game, where it lost to Penn State.