Rick Bowmer
Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak shouts to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UCLA on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Runnin' Utes are loading up their non-conference schedule for the 2018-19 season.

In May, Utah added Kentucky to its upcoming slate, and on Monday the program announced that it will also play the Nevada Wolf Pack before Pac-12 action begins.

The Wolf Pack, which are expected to be one of the top teams in the country next season, will travel to Salt Lake City for a Dec. 29 game at the Huntsman Center, and Utah will travel to Reno for a game in 2019.

Nevada reached the Sweet 16 last spring before falling to Cinderella squad Loyola-Chicago. Utah advanced to the NIT championship game, where it lost to Penn State.

Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald is a sports reporter at DeseretNews.com
