SALT LAKE CITY — Even animals appear to have a case of World Cup fever.

A kangaroo interrupted a weekly soccer match between Blue Devils FC and Canberra FC in Australia over the weekend.

But the kangaroo was more than just a spectator. The animal hopped up and played goalkeeper for a few brief moments, blocking plenty of goals in the process, according to Mashable.

Watch the video below.

A brief summary of why the second half was delayed today at Deakin, between @BLUE_DEVILSFC & @CanberraFC1 .

📹📹 @BarTVsports pic.twitter.com/86mypdYf3B — CapitalFootball (@CapitalFootball) June 24, 2018

The kangaroo later left the field briefly before returning to disrupt the second half.

The Australian national soccer team could use the kangaroo in its net. The Socceroos will compete Tuesday for a chance to advance to the next round of the World Cup.

Earlier this month, a swarm of bees invaded a soccer pitch in Ecuador days before the World Cup kicked off, according to the Deseret News. The swarm invaded the match between Liga de Portoviejo and Manta FC in Ecuador’s second division of soccer.

Players and referees all hit the deck to avoid the bees.

Bees previously invaded soccer fields in South Africa as well.

Animals are no stranger to the World Cup. Soccer fans and betting experts have humorously turned to animals to help predict winners and losers of the world’s largest soccer tournament.

As the Deseret News reported, a so-called “psychic pig” named Mystic Marcus picked four semifinalists for this year’s World Cup including Belgium, Argentina, Nigeria and Uruguay.

"Marcus is the seventh child of a seventh child and apparently they're gifted with special powers, so maybe that's where it comes from,” the pig’s owner, Juliette Stevens, told BBC News.

According to NPR, a cat named Achilles picked Russia to win the World Cup opening match against Saudi Arabia (Russia won 5-0).

Paul the psychic German octopus gained fame in 2010 for predicting World Cup winners as well.