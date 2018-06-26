As a Utahn and a member of the renting population in Salt Lake City, the amount of development that our region is experiencing is as uplifting as it is disturbing. While growth is important to the region, the only things that are being built are luxury high apartments and condos in areas that have traditionally been of a lower-income bracket. This development might be good for the city in some ways, but it is leaving behind already established communities by pricing them out of their homes.

While it is important for the city to openly accept new development, it is also important to make sure that we are able to bargain with our landlords so that we don't end up in danger of losing our homes. We really need to examine tenants' rights and what the bargaining power is for the people who are living here now.

I support campaigns like Darin Mann's campaign for House District 24 which has an emphasis on strengthening tenant rights and creating co-ops so that the people can take back the control of their own community and grow it for ourselves while the city continues to grow around us.

Austin Hines

Salt Lake City