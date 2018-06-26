I am 72 years old and have voted in every election since I was of age. I have now come to a point where I may not vote at all. What it all comes down to is politicians.

I don't believe there is such a thing as an honorable politician. It's all about power, money and control. What the everyday citizen wants or needs has no relevance; they talk a great talk to get elected, and that's where it ends. This seems to go from local all the way to the top, and it doesn't matter which party they claim, they all want the same thing.

In my opinion they are not to be trusted — ever. They will beat around the bush and double-speak as they smile and stab us in the back. Maybe it's just me and I'm being cynical, but I no longer have any confidence in politicians to do anything right or ethical.

Thomas Tischner

Salt Lake City