America must be better than this.

The controversy surrounding the owner of a Red Hen restaurant in Virginia expelling White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has to do with more than the president’s policies concerning undocumented children at the border.

We opposed those policies, which the president ended recently by executive order. Americans were rightly outraged by the way small children were separated from their parents with uncertainty as to when they would be reunited. It was a cruel and disastrous border tactic.

But the restaurant’s decision did nothing to move the needle on that issue. What it did was further inflame passions and to identify yet another part of everyday life in which sides must be taken and indignations imposed.

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., made matters worse over the weekend by urging supporters to harass and confront administration officials wherever they go in public.

“If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” she said.

But what happens when that “push back” is taken literally, and when it comes to shove?

President Trump didn’t help matters by throwing out accusations about the restaurant’s cleanliness in a tweet.

The danger of such rhetoric, and such actions, is that they inevitably lead the other side to retaliate. The political landscape, suddenly thrust upon Americans in the most unlikely places, then quickly becomes a mosh pit of ugly insults, and perhaps violence. Soon, the issue itself becomes lost, and the enemy becomes the thing.

That is a world away from the one Abraham Lincoln envisioned when, during the midst of a bitterly divisive and deadly Civil War, he urged “malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right. …”

Confrontation and evictions for political reasons ennobles no one. It justifies neither side. Instead, it sears hatred and resentment onto the minds and hearts of people, which cannot easily be erased.

It is using shame as a tool for change, and such a tactic rarely leads to sustainable change, good decision-making or a change-of-heart in those one is trying to convince or (in some cases) enlighten.

Four years before his election, President Barack Obama told a crowd at the Democratic National Convention, “There’s not a liberal America and a conservative America — there’s the United States of America. There’s not a black America and white America and Latino America and Asian America; there’s the United States of America.”

Pluralism long has been a hallmark of the American experience. Unlike many other nations, people with religious, political and racial differences have found ways to coexist and prosper here. Of course the experience has been less than perfect. America is constantly striving, falling short and striving again to live up to its ideals.

But the act of striving is vitally important. When Americans escalate their divisions and elevate confrontation over honest debate, the striving ends and American exceptionalism is made moot.

Instead, to quote Lincoln again, we must call upon the “better angels of our nature” to solve problems while preserving civility. We must reverse the downward cycle of bitter hatred, anger and retaliation.