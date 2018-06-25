Today, I am saddened and disappointed in our handling of immigrant families. I am urging Sens. Mike Lee and Orrin Hatch to co-sponsor the bill SB3036 to keep families together, regardless of where they come from or where they legally are supposed to be located on a map.

I am heartbroken to hear and see the stories of the families being ripped apart at our borders. Being a mother to a toddler of my own, I am absolutely sickened by the thought of this happening. This is cruel and must be stopped now.

These actions of ripping apart families, mothers from their babies and children, is not what America should be about, let alone what being a decent human being is about.

Alisha Penman

Herriman