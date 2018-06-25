Spring turned to summer last week, and YouTubers with ties to Utah have shared what’s keeping them busy this summer. Claire Crosby performed at a summer family luau, Dan and Lincoln from “What’s Inside” took apart a Tesla car key and Devin Graham went more than 1,000 feet below the ocean’s surface.

Five-year-old Claire Crosby has performed on YouTube, "The Ellen Show" and "The Voice," but last week was the first time she sang at a summer luau.

After Dave Crosby, Claire’s father, introduced the two and told their story, they sang “I’m a Believer” by Smash Mouth, a song popularized by the movie "Shrek." They also sang “You’ve Got a Friend in Me,” the cover that got them more than 20 million views in early 2017.

Dan and Lincoln from “What’s Inside,” another parent-child YouTube duo, posted a video taking apart one of the keys to their Tesla car. After showing the key’s impressive futuristic capabilities, Dan and Lincoln took it apart to find out what’s inside.

YouTube star Devin Graham, known for the videos he creates of his adventures around the world, went 500 meters (about 1,640 feet) below the ocean’s surface in a submarine called the M/V Alucia. According to the video, only 5 percent of the ocean floor has been explored as of 2018.

Graham teamed up with OceanX, an ocean exploration company, to uncover some of the mysteries of the unexplored sea floor.

“This team is amazing, and it's furthering our knowledge of what's out there on the very planet we call home,” Graham wrote in the video description.

Studio C posted a new video last weekend called “Destructive Criticism.” In the sketch, aspiring filmmaker Matt gives his screenplay to Adam to edit, who offers all kinds of unsolicited criticism that’s anything but constructive.

“Destructive Criticism” is part of Studio C’s eighth season. Currently, the sketch comedy troupe is in the process of filming season nine, which will air on BYUtv Oct. 8.

Also coming from BYUtv is a new video from Random Acts, the hidden camera TV show that focuses on “pranking” people with kindness.

In this prank, cast members asked strangers for help with things like taking pictures for them or carrying a large box. Meanwhile, crew members in a hotel room printed out posters with the kind strangers’ pictures, framed in lettering that said “Wanted for Random Acts of Kindness.”

Host William Rubio, dressed as a security guard, then nailed the posters to trees where those framed would see them, and announced he was looking for fugitives when they passed by. Watch their reactions in the video.