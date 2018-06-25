Utah State’s Dillon Maggard placed 13th in the finals of the men’s 5,000-meter run with a time of 13:55.06 at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships on Sunday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa.

“I tried to put myself in position for when the running started, but my body gave up on me with about 2 1/2 laps to go,” Maggard said. “It has been a great season and I am very thankful for all the love and support everyone has given me. Now, it is time to take a little break, sign a professional contract and start getting back to the basics — putting in the miles.”

The race marked Maggard’s final time competing as an Aggie.

“He ran tough and was in the top group until the last 1,000 meters,” said Utah State cross-country coach Artie Gulden. “He didn’t place as high as he had hoped, but it gave him some good experience. It’s been a great season and career for him at Utah State.”

Paul Chelimo repeated as the 5,000-meter national champion with a time of 13:29.47.

Maggard qualified for the 5,000 with a school-record time of 13:30.02, which he set at the Payton Jordan Invitational on May 3, in Palo Alto, California. He had the eighth-fastest qualifying time for the USATF Outdoor Championships.

Maggard concluded his stellar Aggie career as a nine-time All-American. He matched the school record previously set by James Parker, who represented the United States in the hammer at the 2004 Olympic Summer Games and 2005 World Championships.

The native of Kirkland, Washington, earned five first-team All-American honors alone during his senior season with Utah State — two each during the indoor and outdoor seasons and one during the cross-country season.