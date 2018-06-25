SALT LAKE CITY — Downtown Salt Lake is celebrating the generosity of one its most ardent "champions" by honoring his legacy in perpetuity.

Standing in a pedestrian access route between 100 South and 200 South, running parallel to Main Street on the west and Regent Street on the east, Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski on Monday announced that the walkable downtown connection will be known as Vasilios Priskos Walkway — in honor of the prominent local businessman who passed away last fall.

The announcement was part of Biskupski's official declaration that this week be known as "Downtown Week" in Utah's capital city.

"(This) is to celebrate the revitalization of downtown," she said. "Vasilios was instrumental in taking some of our older buildings and bringing them back to life."

Priskos died in October at the age of 53 following a prolonged fight with cancer. Born in the eastern Mediterranean, he emigrated with his parents at 2 years old from a tiny village on the Greek isle of Evia.

His family would eventually open Royal Burger (later to become Royal Eatery) where he worked while he was a student at Skyline High School. He went on to earn a finance degree from the University of Utah, and four years after graduating, he opened the real estate firm InterNet Properties.

Biskupski called Priskos a staunch "champion" of downtown and Main Street, helping to revive the area and being unafraid to invest in distressed properties that could be renovated into something akin to their former glory.

"He was very visionary," she said. In one of his last major projects, Priskos purchased and renovated the historic Ezra Thompson building at 143 Main that would later become the home of the Salt Lake Tribune.

Following the newspaper's move to The Gateway in 2005, the building sat vacant for years. Priskos worked with the Neumont College of Computer Science to transform the building into its current facility that houses classroom and lab space, as well as student housing for the institution. As part of a deal with the city, Priskos' real estate company sold interest in the adjoining parcel to the city, which was turned into a public access walkway, the mayor explained.

"That was who he was," Biskupski said. "He would take on something the city needed and he would go after it with all his heart."

Biskupski noted that because Priskos' efforts, along with others, the downtown area is being designed to allow for increased walkability and easy access to various entertainment venues, restaurants and gathering places throughout the downtown business district.

"This walkway is really a tangible reminder for the entire community of what one man did and the ways that he changed our community," said Downtown Alliance executive director Jason Mathis.

Speaking about his late father's legacy and what Salt Lake City meant to him, as well as to his family, Christian Priskos said his father would be humbled by the gesture of having the walkway named in his honor. He noted that his father was a strong believer in giving to and supporting the community where you lived.

"He always was about doing the right thing," he said.

Christian Priskos said his father often spoke of the principle of philotimo — a Greek word with no literal English translation that loosely means love of your fellow man.

"Love of your community, patience and love of family," he said. "Ultimately what it means is that you're going to do the right thing whether it benefits you or not."

He said those were the principles his father lived by and instilled in all of his children, which they all use in their personal and business dealings.

"If you live that way, you're going to be at peace with yourself and other people are going to see you as a valuable person to this community and to their life," Priskos explained. "That's what the Priskos family lives by and that's the word that we strive for because of him."

Mathis said Priskos' impact on the local community was significant and will be felt for years to come. He was so well respected that the Alta Club's garage and Downtown Alliance's signature business award will each bear the beloved businessman's name. It was a testament to the person Priskos was, he added.

"People are looking for ways to recognize the influence that he had in a tangible way because he did affect so many people," Mathis said. "He cared about the whole community and all of downtown. That's really apparent when you see the way we're trying to memorialize him and remind people of the impact he had."