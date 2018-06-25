Lisa Preece, Jack Johnson and Mariah Pollock run next to Travis Preece as he and other kids with special needs learn to ride bikes as part of the CycleAbility and iCan Shine, at Summit Academy High School in Bluffdale on Monday. CycleAbility was founded in 2015. Since then, the nonprofit has supported more than 120 youths with special needs learn to ride a bike in partnership with iCan Shine.

