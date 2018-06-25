PROVO — Ryan Pugh comes from the Deep South where college football is a religion. Now he’s in Utah County, a place where settling down and having babies is a cottage industry — if not a religion — of its own.

Ryan’s wife Cathey Lee delivered their first child, Etta Grayson, during his first BYU spring football session a few months ago in Provo. The Hoover, Alabama, native, who owns a 2011 BCS national championship ring, is beginning to get acclimated to Provo, as was obvious when an offensive staff team meeting came to a brief halt while the baby made a visit and continued while he watched his infant.

From what Pugh, the Cougars' new offensive line coach, has gleaned in the offseason, the four-win BYU team of 2017 can’t wait for the 2018 camp to begin as he assumes his new role as a father.

At home, since his parents and in-laws are so far away, Pugh has found the need to make his football office part daddy daycare at times. And that’s just fine with him.

“It’s great to work for a head coach who understands family comes first. I can’t be more excited to be a father," Pugh said. "We’ve had a lot of support, especially through recruiting. The coaching staff and families have been unreal. It’s been a great experience so far.”

Big families, children everywhere, Pugh gets it. Utah has the youngest median age population in America at 29 — Pugh’s age of record.

“We’re kind of behind, we’ve only got one so far. We’re not going to have Irish twins, so it’s going to be a while until we have another.”

Ryan and Cathey have both had relatives visit Provo during the past six months.

“They love it," he said. "They can’t get over the environment, the views and mountains. We’re used to it now but they walk out our front door and they are in awe every day. They love it, there’s no humidity and they’re not hot. They’re all for it.”

Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes hired Pugh to help him establish a “Grimey” culture for head football coach Kalani Sitake.

“The most important thing we’ve done is focus on our guys, focus on ourselves,” said Pugh. “Everywhere I’ve been as a coach and player when we had success we really took care of ourselves first, worked on our technique, worked on our game, mastered our playbook not only as players but coaches. We’ve asked everyone to get in and get as strong as possible and master the playbook between now and fall.

“At the end of the day, we as a team can control the outcome by building up our confidence.”

As far as goals for his players and the team this offseason, I asked Pugh how he’d grade the squad on a scale of one to 10. He said NCAA rules prohibit him from being around during workouts and he can only judge by what he’s learned and heard and then seen himself from players walking around campus.

“We have a lot of leadership. That’s what’s so impressive about them is their work ethic and their desire to be great. We have guys out there working on their own, throwing, catching, doing pass blocking or whatever it is at 8 and 9 p.m. at night.

"We have guys asking equipment managers for balls to throw on the field at night. It’s fun to see those men grow in football and come together, young and old, guys who’ve been here two or three years.

“There is such a positive energy around the program right now around our group. From what we’ve heard, they’ve done everything we’ve asked them to do.”

Pugh’s work is Grimes' foundation for the Cougar offense.

If the hogs up front don’t win more fights than they lose, it will be a tough chore to chalk up wins in 2018 with the Cougars' difficult schedule.

Pugh’s all in. Diaper duty and all.