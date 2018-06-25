SALT LAKE CITY — It's a chunk of bucolic solitude in the midst of the rapidly growing, pricey Park City — home to bustling ski resorts and a historic Main Street.

Utah Open Lands is hoping to raise $6 million to purchase the 19 acres known as Snow Ranch Pastures so it will always be home to cattle and cranes, rather than condos.

The owners, who could get $16 million for the property due to its high potential for development, agreed to drop the price and have the property put in a conservation easement. The easement means the land will never be developed or subdivided and will continue its ranching and farming traditions.

"We think the opportunity to preserve this kind of property is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Wendy Fisher, executive director of Utah Open Lands.

Fisher has known property owners Kerry and Mel Armstrong for more than 25 years.

"For the last couple of years, we've been working with the family to figure out how best to protect the land," Fisher said.

She added that the landowners are getting older and have been thinking about the legacy they want to leave.

"They could develop it and get a fair amount of cash, or have the ability to protect it," she said. "It is an iconic landscape and the family decided they would like to do whatever they can to protect it."

The land is home to sandhill cranes that frequent the pastures, and often in spring, a herd of elk will move into the Armstrong property as late snowstorms move across the mountains.

Fisher said the land is highly visible from the city-owned golf course and a key aspect of the quality of life in Park City.

"We know that the protection of open space is an economic driver for the state," she said.

The land once hosted victory gardens, a dairy operation in the 1920s and has been an agricultural resource since Park City's mining days.

Utah Open Lands, which has protected more than 60,000 acres throughout the state with easements, obtained an option agreement that gives it an exclusive right to purchase the easement and protect the property in perpetuity.

"It is really the family's love of the land that is enabling us to craft a potential, do-able campaign to preserve this property," Fisher said.

She is hopeful that partners and the community will step forward with donations to meet the Dec. 15 goal.

If the goal is not met, donations will be returned.

More information is available at www.utahopenlands.org