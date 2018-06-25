MAMMOTH CREEK, Garfield County — One man was arrested and a 12-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert out of Colorado was found in Garfield County.

David Glenn Freeman, 60, was arrested for investigation of kidnapping and lewdness, according to a statement from the Garfield County Sheriff's Office.

About 11:30 p.m. Sunday, emergency dispatchers received a call from a camper "that had been approached by two individuals who had no clothes on asking for water and then returned and asked for food," the sheriff's office stated. Deputies responded to the area but did not find the two individuals.

About 9:40 a.m. Monday, dispatchers again received a call "about two individuals walking down the road in the Mammoth Creek, Utah area with no clothing on," according to the statement.

This time, deputies found the man and the boy and discovered they were the subjects of an Amber Alert issued by Saguache County Colorado on Saturday. The boy was last seen about 30-hours prior to the alert being issued, authorities stated.

The boy was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated, according to deputies.

Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.