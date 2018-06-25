SALT LAKE CITY — Chip and Joanna Gaines welcomed their fifth child over the weekend.

The couple announced the arrival of their new boy, Crew, Saturday in a slew of Twitter posts, according to the Associated Press.

Chip Gaines tweeted, "10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great!"

And then there were 5.. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) June 23, 2018

Meanwhile, Joanna Gaines took to Instagram to announce the baby’s birth.

She shared four images of Crew in an Instagram post with four pictures that showed Chip and Joanna together, Joanna holding the baby and the entire Gaines family together celebrating their new baby.

“Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here and we couldn’t be more in love,” Joanna, 40, wrote in an Instagram post featuring the baby boy’s first photos. “He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early — which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful.”

A separate post showed the Gaineses other children — Emmie Kay, Duke, Ella and Drake — standing in the hospital awaiting news of their newborn sibling.

“One of my favorite pics a friend showed me after Crew was born,” captioned Joanna. “They couldn’t wait to meet their new baby brother ❤.”

On Sunday, Joanna Gaines shared another photo of her cuddling with her baby.

Cuddle bug 😍 A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Jun 24, 2018 at 6:25pm PDT

The “Fixer Upper” stars first announced in January in an Instagram post that they were expecting a fifth child.

Despite the rumors, the couple said they didn’t decide to end “Fixer Upper” because of the pregnancy, the Deseret News reported.

"There's so many (rumors), even leading up to it — I had this skin care line, so I'm leaving. It made it look like I was doing my own thing and Chip didn't even know about it. That was just a big rumor," Joanna told Entertainment Tonight. "That our marriage is on the rocks … I was pregnant. It's funny when you start hearing this stuff. I was like, 'I guess people can just make stuff up.'"