(Warning: There are some minor spoilers for “Infinity War” in this article.)

SALT LAKE CITY — Tom Holland may have just revealed the title for the “Spider-Man: Homecoming” sequel.

Holland shared an Instagram post over the weekend while speaking at the Ace Comic-Con in Seattle. He said there wouldn’t be any formal announcements about the new movie, but he did receive the script.

Holland held up a copy of the script, which included the film’s supposed title.

So it looks like “Spider-Man: Far From Home” will be the title for the next film, which hits theaters July 5, 2019.

According to The Verge, the title makes sense based on recent rumors about the movie. After all, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said Peter Parker/Spider-Man will spend time “in other parts of the globe."

“Obviously, with sequels to ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘Black Panther’ reportedly in the works, Thanos’ master plan to depopulate the universe won’t be permanent, so it remains to be seen just how Peter Parker will return to the world of the living after the end of ‘Avengers: Infinity War,’” according to The Verge.

Plot details remain at a minimum for the new film. But reports back in May suggested Jake Gyllenhaal was in talks to play Spider-Man villain Mysterio in the new sequel.