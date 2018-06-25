SALT LAKE CITY — Donald Trump and Jimmy Fallon are trading words right now, and it’s anything but a comedy routine.

Fallon told The Hollywood Reporter he felt regret for a 2016 interview with then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, in which Fallon ruffled Trump’s hair and failed to ask any meaningful questions.

"I did not do it to 'normalize' him or to say I believe in his political beliefs or any of that stuff," Fallon told The Hollywood Reporter.

As the Deseret News reported, critics bashed Fallon for “normalizing” Trump. Fallon previously expressed his regret over the interview in a lengthy piece for the New York Times.

He said he didn’t expect all the backlash for the interview, either, according to THR.

"It just got bigger and out of control," Fallon said. "I saw other comedians from other shows making fun of me on Twitter and I go, 'Okay, now I'm just gonna get off,'" he says. "They know the show. I'm just doing five hours a week. I get in at 10 in the morning, I work ’til seven at night and I'm just trying to make a funny show. (Addressing them:) 'You know the grind and you know me. Of all the people in the world, I'm one of the good people — I mean, really. You don't even know what you're talking about if you say that I'm evil or whatever.' But people just jump on the train, and some people don't even want to hear anything else. They're like, 'No, you did that!' You go, 'Well, just calm down and just look at the whole thing and actually see my body of work.'"

In response to Fallon’s regret, Trump told Fallon to “be a man.”

“[email protected] is now whimpering to all that he did the famous ‘hair show’ with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have “humanized” me-he is taking heat. He called & said ‘monster ratings.’ Be a man Jimmy!” the tweet read.

Fallon didn’t waste time to strike back at the president. He tweeted he planned to donate to RAICES, a Texas-based program that gives education and legal service to refugees and immigrants, according to Mashable.

In honor of the President’s tweet I’ll be making a donation to RAICES in his name. — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) June 25, 2018

Trump is currently caught up in a major controversy over the separation of families at the U.S.-Mexico border. Trump reversed an executive order last week to stop families from being separated at the border.

Still, according to The New York Times, many families will remain broken apart.