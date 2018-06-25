SALT LAKE CITY — Roseanne Barr said in a new interview over the weekend she feels remorse over her racist tweets that led to ABC canceling her revived show “Roseanne.”

Barr spoke in a new podcast interview in what was her first public appearance since ABC canceled “Roseanne” after Barr tweeted out a racist comment about Valerie Jarrett, a former Obama administration aide, by saying she was “offspring of the ‘Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes.'"

Barr said in the interview she "never would have wittingly called any black person … a monkey,” according to CBS.

Barr apologized for blaming her comments on taking Ambien before tweeting, which led to the backlash from critics as well as the maker of Ambien.

"I said to God, 'I am willing to accept whatever consequences this brings because I know I've done wrong. I'm going to accept what the consequences are,' and I do, and I have," Barr said. "But they don't ever stop. They don't accept my apology, or explanation. And I've made myself a hate magnet. And as a Jew, it's just horrible. It's horrible."

She said she didn’t mean to harm anyone with her tweet.

"But I have to face that it hurt people," Barr said. "When you hurt people even unwillingly there's no excuse. I don't want to run off and blather on with excuses. But I apologize to anyone who thought, or felt offended and who thought that I meant something that I, in fact, did not mean. It was my own ignorance, and there's no excuse for that ignorance."

Barr hasn’t made any public appearances since her show was canceled. A reporter from the Daily Mail spoke with Barr at her home in Salt Lake City, where she briefly apologized for her tweets.

“Do you regret your Twitter post? Would you take it back if you could?” the man behind the camera asked. “Do you think your career has taken a big hit?”

Barr responded, “Have a nice day. I’m not going to talk to you except for to say — have a nice day. I believe in one law for all people, I love all people.”

Jordan Strauss, Invision FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the “Planet of the Apes.” Barr on Tuesday, May 29, tweeted that she was sorry to Jarrett “for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks.” Jarrett, who is African-American, advised Barack and Michelle Obama. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Last week, ABC announced it will bring back the Conner family to a new show called “The Conners” in the fall. The new spinoff show will come without its star Barr, who relinquished all money-making opportunities to help save the jobs of her cast and crew.

"I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from 'Roseanne,'” she said in a statement to The Associated Press, adding, "I wish the best for everyone involved."

Critics worry the show won’t be successful without Barr, though. Fans of the show tweeted out their displeasure of Barr not being included in the comedy spinoff, according to the Deseret News.