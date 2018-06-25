KEARNS — A Salt Lake man who police say shot another man who was driving the car he was in now faces several felonies.

Ty Wayne McBride, 19, who goes by the moniker "Ghost," was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with discharge of a firearm resulting in serious injury, a first-degree felony, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a second-degree felony.

On June 19, Devin Stanfill, 23, was shot in his car near Thomas W. Bacchus Elementary School after picking up McBride, police said. The two were driving near 5877 S. Copper City Drive (5885 West) when Stanfill was shot in the chest.

"The bullet traveled right to left through Mr. Stanfill's chest, puncturing his diaphragm, liver and lung," according to charging documents.

Stanfill was found lying on the road just outside the driver's side door. He told investigators he was shot by a man named "Ty," the charges state.

A few days later, Stanfill was presented by detectives with a photo lineup and picked McBride out of the group, the charges state. McBride was arrested Thursday near 650 South and 200 West. A .45-caliber handgun was found in his backpack at the time, according to police.

A motive for the shooting and how the two men may have been acquainted had not been released as of Monday.

McBride had a warrant out for his arrest at the time of the shooting for failing to appear in court to be sentenced for drug and weapons-related charges. Prosecutors say that McBride is restricted from possessing a firearm due to a violent felony conviction in juvenile court.