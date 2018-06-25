PROVO — Former BYU center/forward Payton Dastrup will soon announce where he will transfer to after leaving BYU this summer in a hunt for more playing time and a bigger role.

He could end up at Oregon State, a Pac-12 school that recruited him out of high school in Arizona before he verbally committed to Ohio State then signed at BYU.

Dastrup is in St. George working out with former Cougar Kyle Collinsworth. He has had contact from a myriad of schools from all levels, from Arizona to Grand Canyon University. Other programs showing interest include OSU, Vermont, UNCG, TCU, Ohio State, Northwestern, Montana State, Washington State, Cal, UC Santa Barbara and Northern Arizona.

Here is a conversation I had with Deseret News sportswriter Brandon Gurney about the Dastrup transfer.