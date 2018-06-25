SALT LAKE CITY — Skeptics remain unsure about splitting California into three separate states.

Recently, venture capitalist Tim Draper and his supporters announced victory after they submitted enough votes to appear on California’s midterm elections ballot, meaning people will have an opportunity to vote for California to split into three.

If voters approve the initiative, California would become three states: California, North California and South California, assuming Congress also approves the decision.

But the backlash is everywhere for Draper and his supporters, according to USA Today. Both sides of the aisle have spoken out against the plan. A new survey similarly says about 17 percent of voters approve the idea.

Joe Rodota, the founder and co-manager of OneCalifornia, which directly opposes the move, told USA Today the move is “flawed, goofy, and difficult to take seriously.”

Shaun Bowles, a political science professor at the University of California-Riverside, told USA Today the way the states were drawn might affect how people see the potential split.

“It’s almost like one of those gerrymandered electoral districts we sometimes see. Or maybe a better analogy is that, under this proposed plan, the state is divided into districts, like in The Hunger Games — and we are seen as the Farming District,” he said, speaking specifically of the “Southern California” region.

Cal 3 spokesperson Peggy Grande said in response that she isn’t worried about the proposed “Southern California” state. She said that area has the best opportunity to grow.

”We’re not worried that Southern California will suffer. In fact, we believe they will have the greatest opportunity for growth and improvement,” she said. “California is broken and can’t be fixed on the path that we’re on it’s too big to function and govern.”

Critics have worried for months about whether splitting California is a good idea. They worry that there’s no clear process on how to divide states since the last time it happened was during the Civil War.

Republicans are also worried about splitting the state. California, more often than not, runs blue and would likely add three Democratic Party delegates to Congress, at the least, according to Bloomberg.

Voters will have a chance to accept or reject the idea in November.

But this isn’t Draper’s first attempt to divide California. Back in 2014, he spent nearly $4.9 million to collect signatures to honor the split but nothing came of it back then, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Similarly, a group wanted to re-establish California as “New California” back in January. The move didn’t go according to plan.