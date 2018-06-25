ST. GEORGE — Murder charges were filed Monday against a St. George man accused of stabbing a man to death.

Victor Manuel Hernandez, 21, is charged in 5th District Court with murder, a first-degree felony.

On June 22, police were called to the 2000 block of 1575 North on a report that there had been a fight during the night and "a subject may have been killed at the location," according to a statement from St. George police.

Hernandez "had made statements to witnesses that he killed someone," according to charging documents. When officers arrived at the house, they found a dead man with stab wounds, the charges state. The victim's name has not been released.

Bail was set at $250,000 cash only. An initial court appearance was scheduled for Monday afternoon.