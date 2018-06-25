CLINTON — A man charged with walking outside his house while intoxicated and carrying weapons while threatening to kill police officers had an "arsenal" in his basement, according to new court documents.

Wayne B. Lindley, 60, of Clinton, was charged June 8 in 2nd District Court with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony; carrying a weapon while under the influence of alcohol, a class B misdemeanor; and making a terroristic threat, a class B misdemeanor.

On June 4, Lindley called 911 and told emergency dispatchers that "he wanted officers to respond to his home so that he could kill them," according to charging documents.

Police from multiple jurisdictions, including a SWAT team, responded to the house.

"Officers watched as the defendant exited his home carrying multiple firearms. The defendant walked up and down a street and appeared to be looking for officers, while still holding a rifle in his hands. The defendant also yelled that he was going to kill officers and called dispatch multiple times to repeat that threat," the charges state.

Lindley was "staggering" as he walked, and at one point fell down, according to court documents. He was taken into custody after a three-hour standoff. No one was injured.

"It was later learned that Wayne had recently been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and it was not known if he was taking his medication," according to a Davis County Jail booking report. "Preliminary blood test results from the hospital showed a high level of alcohol in Wayne's blood."

After his arrest, "while SWAT was clearing the home, they advised that an 'arsenal' of firearms and weapons were seen in plain view in the basement," according to a newly unsealed search warrant filed in 2nd District Court.

Some of the items seized from Lindley's house included a Thompson semi-automatic carbine, a 50-round drum for a Thompson submachine gun, two Ruger pistols, gun magazines and ammunition, according to the return to the search warrant.

At the time of his arrest, police noted that Lindley posed a "substantial" risk to law enforcement and the community.

"Wayne stated numerous times to dispatchers and law enforcement officers that he wanted to kill any officers that he observed. Wayne continued to make these threats after he was taken to the hospital and specifically stated that he would kill the first officer he saw after he was released," according to the report.

Last week, Lindley waived his preliminary hearing in court. An arraignment is for Tuesday.