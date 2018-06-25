Freedom and religious liberty opportunities are at the heart of why so many people come to the U.S. At least one of my ancestors arrived uninvited to what is now known as Plymouth, Massachusetts, and we now celebrate Thanksgiving each November in honor of the shared Pilgrims and Native Americans who celebrated their first harvest in the New World in October 1621.

Successive waves of newcomers from Europe came to the American Colonies, and those 13 colonies eventually became the 13 original states, which now have grown to 50 states, spanning from the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific Ocean. Our U.S. president and members of Congress can work together, beyond their differences, to represent our collective 325 million people.

I was born in New York City, but my wife was born in the Uintah Basin in Utah. We are both deeply grateful for our lives of freedom. We should make reasonable accommodations for immigrants from other lands who seek freedoms and security here that they do not have in their nations, consistent with maintaining our liberties in the U.S.

We will shortly celebrate the signing of our Declaration of Independence in 1776, on July 4, 242 years ago. Some of us may recall the name of Emma Lazarus (1849-1887) who wrote the words: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”

Robert Goss

American Fork