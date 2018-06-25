One of the solutions to the illegal immigration problem is to make the situation beneficial for both American citizens and the illegal immigrants who come here with their families.

For every 10 immigrants, we create a medical practice in the United States for any competent physician in Mexico to come here. We will furnish that doctor with a comfortable home and a fully equipped office and patients. We also give him or her immediate citizenship, with this extending to their families.

If we can’t persuade enough doctors to come here, we can extend a similar offer to Mexican scientists, engineers, machinists and other skilled workers. This entire project can be paid for with the money saved by not building a wall. There will be enough money left over to give every American citizen a paid vacation to resorts in Mexico. Hey, what’s not to like about this solution?

Wallace Haynes

West Valley City