A lighthearted look at news of the day:

Americans breathed a sigh of relief last week as President Trump finally found the authority to stop family separations at the border. Turns out President Obama had left it in a box under the desk in the Oval Office.

---

Remember when being a space cadet was a bad thing? Now your kids and grandkids can aspire to qualify for the space force military academy without ever having to save any box tops.

---

President Trump has proposed adding a Space Force to the nation’s military arsenal. It would be the only branch of the military that would have to hitchhike rides from the Russians.

---

Actually, the Space Force would have to get its own rockets. The U.S. would like to re-create the USS Enterprise, but the Supreme Court may have just destroyed enterprise in cyberspace.

---

Marines have the "Marine Hymn," the Air Force has "The Wild Blue Yonder," the Army has "The Caissons Go Rolling Along," the Navy has "Anchors Aweigh" and the Coast Guard has "Semper Paratus." Just wait until space cadets float to the sounds of Elton John’s "Rocket Man"!

---

At least cadets at the Space Force won’t have to worry about meeting a weight requirement.

---

The Supreme Court last week ruled that states may require online sellers to charge sales tax. The sellers also have to keep jars on their virtual counters for spare pennies.

---

The sports world is obsessed right now with the World Cup, otherwise known as the world’s largest knee-clutching contest.

---

Also in sports, one thing may be said for sure: A lot of folks were tripped up by the Utah Jazz’ pick in the NBA draft last week.

---

Canada has legalized recreational marijuana use. This could be beneficial to the U.S., as millions of Canadians soon will wander aimlessly, saying, “I can’t remember. Why are we angry at Americans again?”