SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for June 25.
Utah Jazz prepare for end-of-season awards
Three Utah Jazz members are up for NBA end-of-season awards.
But, according to the Deseret News, it remains unclear if any Jazz member will walk away with a coveted trophy.
Donovan Mitchell, Quin Snyder and Rudy Gobert will compete for the Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards, respectively.
The trio will learn if they won the awards Monday night during the NBA Awards Show in California.
Primary Election Day set for Tuesday
Utah residents are set to vote Tuesday for Primary Election Day, according to the Deseret News.
A few things to note: Ballots from voters in 27 of 29 counties must postmark their by-mail elections no later than Monday.
Voters can still be dropped off Tuesday when polls open at 7 a.m.
“Those who can't find their ballots, which were sent out by county clerks in early June, can get a new one at their polling place Tuesday. Not registered to vote? No problem. Utahns can register on Election Day and then cast a ballot,” according to the Deseret News.
Erdogan predicted winner of Turkey’s presidential election
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was reportedly voted the winner of Monday’s landmark presidential election in Turkey, according to the Associated Press.
Erdogan’s proclaimed victory comes alongside a slew of governmental changes that will award the incumbent president new powers.
The election also included votes for a parliamentary system, which finally completed the transition from a parliamentary system to a presidential system.
"The nation has entrusted to me the responsibility of the presidency and the executive duty," Erdogan said, according to the Associated Press.
‘Jurassic World’ sequel has successful box office opening
It was another monstrous weekend for dinosaur flicks.
“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” soared to a $208.8 million opening weekend, breaking the record of the 2015 predecessor, “Jurassic World,” according to the Associated Press.
The box office success surpassed the projected $150 million debut.
Thanks to the opening weekend for Pixar’s “Incredible 2” last week, “Jurassic World” brought Hollywood its first ever back-to-back $100 million opening weekend “in a non-holiday period,” according to the AP.
