It's the dead period in the NFL offseason — that time between the end of mandatory minicamps in June and the start of training camp in July — and with it comes plenty of lists from NFL media to fill the coverage gap.

In one such list, NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt shares his projection for a player from every team in the league who is a strong candidate to earn their first Pro Bowl nod in the upcoming season. For the New Orleans Saints, that player is former Utah safety Marcus Williams, who's set to play his second season in the NFL in 2018.

"Williams has outstanding quickness and ability, and he plays the safety position like a cornerback. His role in facilitating the Minnesota Miracle — misplaying Stefon Diggs and allowing him to score a walk-off touchdown in a divisional playoff game — will live with him for a long time, but he has the talent to transcend that moment with his production in 2018 and beyond," Brandt wrote.

Williams had 73 tackles, four interceptions and seven pass deflections while starting 15 games as a rookie last year and earning Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie team honors.

A futbol take on football

With the 2018 World Cup in full swing, a pair of NFL.com writers — Adam Rank and Jeremy Bergman — created a soccer-themed list by selecting the top 11 (or all-time XI) players for all 32 NFL teams in each franchise's history.

Sitting at No. 1 on the Carolina Panthers' list was former Utah wide receiver Steve Smith Sr., whose storied 16-year pro career included 13 years in Carolina. The five-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro finished his career with 1,031 receptions, 14,731 receiving yards (currently eighth all-time in NFL history) and 81 receiving touchdowns.

"I enjoy the give and take with editors when putting these lists together because I realize I can be a victim of my own myopia. But so far, two hills I'm willing to die on: Devin Hester is one of the top five Bears players of all time and Steve Smith is the best Panthers player of all time," Rank wrote.

Other local players who showed up on the lists include former Utah safety Larry Wilson (No. 2, Arizona Cardinals), former Logan High and Utah State defensive tackle Merlin Olsen (No. 2, Los Angeles Rams), former BYU quarterback Steve Young (No. 4, San Francisco 49ers), former Utah defensive tackle Manny Fernandez (No. 10, Miami Dolphins), former Highland High defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (No. 7, Baltimore Ravens), former Dixie State running back Corey Dillon (No. 10, Cincinnati Bengals) and former Utah safety Eric Weddle (No. 11, Los Angeles Chargers).

Other links

And finally ...

Former BYU defensive end and current Detroit Lion Ezekiel Ansah was impressed with the turnout for his football camp in Ghana and shared video showing the result.