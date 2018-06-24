Editor's note: Every Sunday, the Deseret News takes a look back into our archives_._

University of Utah product Michael Doleac was selected by the Orlando Magic with the 12th pick of the NBA draft.

Utah Jazz’s Scott Layden said the franchise, which had give up the 13th pick to Orlando, had tried to work out a possible trade to get Doleac but it didn’t materialize.

Doleac enjoyed a 10-year career in the league, spending time with the Magic, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the New York Knicks, the Denver Nuggets, the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves. He won an NBA title with the Heat in 2006.

