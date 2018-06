CLINTON — Six people were injured in a three-vehicle accident on 1800 North at 2000 West in Clinton at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Clinton Fire Department.

Two people in critical condition and four with minor injuries were transported to the hospital, the fire department tweeted. The southbound lanes on 1800 North were expected to be closed for some time, and the public was asked to avoid the area.

This story will be updated.

— Lisa Riley Roche