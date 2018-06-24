SALT LAKE CITY — With a man on second and one out in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Salt Lake Bees down by one, pinch-hitter Jabari Blash strode to the plate. After a six-pitch at-bat, Blash loudly flew out to right field. One batter later, Francisco Arcia grounded out to third base to end Salt Lake’s comeback hopes in a 5-4 loss to Tacoma on Sunday afternoon.

Salt Lake scored in the first and fifth innings on a two-run Taylor Ward home run and a two-RBI double from Kaleb Cowart, while Tacoma found its first four runs on a single from Danny Muno, a triple from Ian Miller and a single by Gordon Beckham. The difference in the game proved to be a double by Seth Mejias-Brean in the top of the sixth inning, which separated Tacoma from Salt Lake by one run.

COWART CRUSHING: Salt Lake infielder Kaleb Cowart had one of his best games of the season on Sunday, finishing the day 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a walk. Cowart hit two doubles, one of which scored two runs to tie the game in the fifth inning. It was Cowart’s first big game since he returned from his stint on the 10-day disabled list on June 18. Cowart went to the disabled list with a left ankle sprain on June 7.

“It (ankle) feels good, it feels really good. I’m just happy to be back playing,” Cowart said. “Just trying to get some reps in. I was on the DL for a little bit, so just seeing pitches and putting together good at-bats.”

TRANSACTION TRACKER: Part of the ever-changing world of minor league baseball, Salt Lake was involved in two transactions on Sunday. The Angels optioned Jose Fernandez to the Bees, while right-handed pitcher Ralston Cash was sent down to Double-A Mobile. In his first stint of the season in Anaheim, Fernandez appeared in 10 games, batting 9-for-33 with one run, two doubles and three RBIs. The Bees will gain another big bat to add to their PCL-best offense, as Fernandez is batting .345 with 10 home runs and 39 RBIs in 53 games played with Salt Lake.

Cash appeared in 29 games for the Bees, going 5-2 and posting a 7.11 earned run average.

YOUNG EXTENDS STREAK: Eric Young Jr. went 1-for-4 in Sunday’s contest, extending his home on-base streak to 33 while at Smith’s Ballpark. Young also extended his hitting streak to 11 starlight games.

****

BEELINES