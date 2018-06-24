GREEN RIVER, Wyo. — The body of a Utah man was recovered and two other men were rescued after a boating accident in Flaming Gorge Reservoir, the Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said Sunday.

Averse weather is believed to have been a factor in the accident that involved three men in a small boat south of the Buckboard Marina, according to the sheriff, who reported what he called a fatal boating mishap at about 1 p.m. Sunday.

The two men were rescued and the Utah man's body was recovered by sheriff's deputies and Wyoming Game & Fish personnel, the sheriff said. The identity of the Utah man is being withheld pending notification of his family.

Additional information is expected to be released by the sheriff's office on Monday.