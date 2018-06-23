HERRIMAN — The Utah Warriors earned their way into the first ever Major League Rugby Championship Series with a 31-27 win over the Houston Sabercats in front of 4,178 fans at Zions Bank Stadium.

With the win, the Warriors advance to the semifinals, which will be held June 30 in Glendale, Colorado. The Warriors' opponent is yet to be determined.

The Warriors had a slow first 40 minutes, trailing 17-12 at halftime but came out aggressively in the second half. Alex Tucci scored late in the match to pull the Warriors within one, and then Tonata Lauti scored the go-ahead and final try.

Tonata Lauti scored twice — the first and the last trys of the game.

"This is the win we needed, and although we came out slow, we fought back and controlled our destiny," head coach Alf Daniels said in a news release. "I am very pleased with our effort and we look forward to the playoffs. We will need to put together our full game to go all the way."

The Warriors have played the last two matches without team captain Paul Lasike, who has been playing for the USA National Team, and leading scorer Kurt Morath, who is playing for the Tongan National Team.

Both players will be back in time for the playoffs.