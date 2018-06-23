SALT LAKE CITY — Eight times this season, the Salt Lake Bees have been defeated by five or more runs.

There was the 11-4 loss to Albuquerque on April 8, a 7-2 shortfall to El Paso on April 28, and another 11-4 defeat, this one to Fresno, on April 30.

The Bees came up significantly short at times in the months of May and June as well, losing to Sacramento (7-1), Reno (6-1), Round Rock (10-5 and 16-4), Oklahoma City (6-1) and most recently, as in Friday night, Tacoma (17-1).

Almost every time the Bees have been served a dose of humility, however, they have bounced back in a big way the following contest, and it was no different Saturday night at Smith’s Ballpark.

The Bees plated at least a run in back-to-back-to-back innings against the Rainiers Saturday, courtesy of run-scoring hits by Nolan Fontana, Rymer Liriano and Michael Barash, as well as a sacrifice fly by Kaleb Cowart.

Those runs, combined with the stellar pitching of starter Ivan Pineyro, as well as relievers Greg Mahle and Miguel Almonte, Oliver Drake and Taylor Cole (the five Bees pitchers combined to allow just one run on nine hits) were more than enough as Salt Lake defeated Tacoma 4-1.

"Saturday night, it was a big crowd, and you could definitely feel the energy when you walked out of the clubhouse," Barash said. "Yesterday wasn’t our day, but yesterday is yesterday. Baseball is a weird sport, you play every day, and today we put up a one-run ball game. It was a great pitching staff performance, our offense had some clutch hitting. It was great to be a part of."

BALLIN’: Pineyro got the start for the Bees, his ninth start this year and had arguably his best outing of the season.

A native of the Dominican Republic, Haina to be exact, Pineyro went four innings and allowed just one run on five hits, while striking out a pair of Rainiers.

The one run allowed marked the lowest total allowed by Pineyro all year, besting his previous low mark of two runs allowed, which he set a few weeks ago against New Orleans.

Pineyro now has a 2-5 record with a 7.45 ERA, and has made more starts with Salt Lake this season than all but two pitchers (John Lamb, and Osmer Morales, 12).

Pineyro spent the entirety of last season in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization, making appearance in three minor leagues, including the California League, Southern League and Pacific Coast League.

He spent the majority of the 2017 season with the Jackson Generals of the Southern League (Double-A), where he appeared in 19 games, started 11 and finished 8-1 with a 3.39 ERA.

BEARISH ANTICS: It was Jazz Night at the ballpark Saturday, and the Bees and the 10,760 fans in attendance celebrated what has become an annual summer tradition.

The ballplayers sported yellow and white uniforms in the vein of the Utah Jazz’s yellow TakeNote jerseys, showing solidarity with the beloved hometown basketball team.

https://twitter.com/SaltLakeBees/status/1010671479967453185

Bear, the Jazz’s mascot, made an appearance as well, causing havoc at various times during the contest, such as when he stumbled into the Tacoma dugout.

He was also the star of the famous Smith’s Produce Race, or at the very least an entertaining sideshow.

https://twitter.com/SaltLakeBees/status/1010706870498091008

***

BEELINES