NEPHI — Police say a 26-year-old man was taken into custody after another man was hospitalized with stab wounds Saturday night.

Nephi police were called to the area of 80 North and 600 East on reports of the stabbing at about 6 p.m. When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old man with stab wounds, said Nephi police officer Clint Bowles.

He had been stabbed an unknown number of times with a knife, Bowles said.

The man was transported to a local hospital. Bowles said he didn't know his condition.

The name of the man who was arrested had not yet been released Saturday night. Bowles said an investigation of the incident is still ongoing.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.