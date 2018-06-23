BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — The Chicago Red Stars appear to have the Utah Royals' number.

Chicago rolled to a 2-0 victory Saturday night in Toyota Park, handing URFC just its third loss of the season. The Red Stars also spoiled Utah's home opener with a 1-0 win on April 14.

Utah came in to the match on a two-game winning streak and had most of the possession in the first half. Katrina Gorry had a free header in the 10th minute but could only manage to direct the shot at the Red Stars' goalkeeper.

The Red Stars came out firing in the second half with a barrage of shots at Abby Smith's goal. Chicago finally broke through in the 62nd minute when center back Kathleen Naughton headed a looping shot from a free kick. Smith, who has five shutouts on the season, nearly saved the shot, hitting her head on the goal post in the process.

Just eight minutes later, Vanessa Di Bernardo hit the back of the net with a hard shot from the top of the penalty area. Laura Harvey's club made three substitutions to try to pull a goal back, but to no avail.

The Royals fell to sixth place in the National Women's Soccer League but are just two points behind Seattle, Portland and Chicago, who are in a three-way tie for third place.

Utah returns to action on Saturday for its first game in Rio Tinto Stadium since May 19. URFC will have two new players at their disposal after trading Brooke Elby and a five draft picks to Chicago for defender Samantha Johnson and standout USWNT striker Christen Press.