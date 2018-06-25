With Monday night's awards ceremony, the NBA will put a wrap on the 2017-18 season. It also gives us the perfect opportunity to take a look at how the players with Utah connections performed on basketball's biggest stage.

Here is a look at where the players with local ties suited up in the NBA and how they performed this season.

Andrew Bogut, Utah Utes, Los Angles Lakers

Bogut played sparingly in his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers before he was waived in January. His best showing came in a six-point loss to the Philadelphia 76ers when he totaled six points on 3-for-5 shooting from the floor while adding 10 rebounds, two assists and a pair of steals in 19:39.

In 23 games, Bogut averaged 1.6 points on 68 percent shooting with 3.4 rebounds in 9.4 minutes.

Caleb Swanigan, Portland Trail Blazers

Swanigan had a difficult time finding minutes in Portland's rotation during his rookie season. He played in 27 of 82 games, including just six games where he was on the floor for more than 10 minutes. His most impressive outing of the year came in a two-point loss to the Houston Rockets when he totaled 10 points and four rebounds in 17:34.

On the season, he averaged 2.3 points and 1.4 rebounds in 7.0 minutes a contest.

Damian Lillard, Weber State, Portland Trail Blazers

Lillard had another monster season as he led the Trail Blazers to the third best record in the West. He made his third All-Star game and earned All-NBA First-Team recognition after producing the best overall shooting season of his career. His best game of the year came in an 18-point win over the Sacramento Kings when he went off for 50 points on 16-for-26 shooting from the floor, including 8-for-13 shooting from distance and 10-for-10 from the foul line.

On the season, he averaged 26.9 points, 6.6 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 36.6 minutes.

Delon Wright, Utah Utes, Toronto Raptors

Wright had easily the best season of his young career and was one of the most valuable pieces of the Raptors' rotation. He set new career highs in scoring, rebounds and assists and scored in double figures 26 times. His best game of the campaign came in a nine-point win over the Chicago Bulls when he registered 25 points on 10-for-15 shooting from the floor and 4-for-5 shooting from beyond the arc. He added 13 rebounds, five assists and four steals in 29:31 minutes.

On the year, he averaged 8.0 points on 46.5 percent shooting with 2.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.0 steals in 20.8 minutes.

Jakob Poeltl, Utah Utes, Toronto Raptors

Poeltl made some huge strides for Toronto during his second season with the club. He was very effective scorer, did some nice work on the glass and proved to be a solid rim protector with the second unit. One of his most complete outings came in an overtime loss to the Miami Heat when he totaled 16 points on 80 percent shooting from the floor. He added 12 rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 29:08.

In 82 games, he averaged 6.9 points on 65.9 percent shooting to go along with 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 18.6 minutes.

Kyle Kuzma, Utah Utes, Los Angeles Lakers

Kuzma had a terrific rookie campaign for a young Los Angeles Lakers squad that made a nine-win jump from the previous season. He earned All-Rookie First-Team honors after scoring 20 points or more 25 times and recording 17 double-doubles. One of his best games of the year came in a 122-116 win over the Houston Rockets when he recorded a season-high 38 points on 12-for-17 shooting from the field, including 7-for-10 from distance. He added seven boards and four assists in 39:51.

In 77 games, he averaged 16.1 points on 45 percent shooting with 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 31.2 minutes.

Kyle Collinsworth, BYU, Dallas Mavericks

After a strong start to the season with the G-League's Texas Legends, Collinsworth made the jump to the NBA with the Mavericks. He saw action in 32 games in Dallas where he showed off his versatility on both ends of the floor. One of his best showings came in a loss to Orlando when he recorded a season-high 13 points to go along with nine rebounds and six assists in 34:56.

On the season, he averaged 3.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 15 minutes a contest.

Frank Jackson, Lone Peak High School, New Orleans Pelicans

Jackson didn't see the floor during his first year with the Pelicans as he recovered from a foot injury that occurred prior to the start of the season.