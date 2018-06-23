SALT LAKE CITY — John Huber was a line prosecutor in 2004 when he was able to secure a conviction of Abe Martinez that resulted in a 20-year federal prison sentence.

But when Martinez, 44, walked away from a halfway house last week, went to the home of his grandparents in South Salt Lake and killed his 89-year-old grandmother, Rose Martinez, and seriously injured his 71-year-old stepgrandfather before police shot and killed him, Huber felt he could no longer remain quiet.

The problem, he said, is that Martinez should have still been incarcerated in a federal prison.

Martinez was one of more than 200 people convicted of federal crimes in Utah who benefitted from a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that resulted in a change to a statute that gave enhanced penalties to career criminals.

Another person who was able to get an early release due to the change in the law: Jerrod Baum, a man charged with brutally murdering a young Eureka couple and then throwing their bodies down an abandoned mine shaft.

"There are people dead now that wouldn’t be dead if not for (the suspects') early release,” Huber, the U.S. attorney for Utah, told the Deseret News. "You have at least three victims and one perpetrator who would be alive right now."

Huber does not blame the nation's high court for what has happened. The penalty enhancement, he said, could be fixed by lawmakers in Washington if they would just reword the part of the statute that was determined by the high court to be “ambiguous and vague."

But since the statute changed in 2015, that has not happened.

"This year, three people died from people who should have been in prison. We’ve got to do something,” a frustrated Huber said. "The public, the community, if not our elected representatives, need to better understand the effect and the current position we’re in.

"I don’t have the tools in my toolbox that I used to, to keep you safe."

Johnson v. U.S.

In 2002, the U.S. Department of Justice initiated a program called Project Safe Neighborhoods, a nationwide effort to reduce gun violence in neighborhoods. That was combined with 2003's Operation Predator, aimed at protecting children from sexual predators.

When people were arrested in Utah under these programs and indicted federally, Huber said he would seek enhanced penalties for those who qualified under the Armed Career Criminal Act. The act, he said, is similar to a three strikes law. If a defendant had three prior violent crimes or drug trafficking convictions, they could receive a minimum-mandatory sentence of 15 years if they were caught possessing a firearm, regardless of what they were doing with that gun, he said.

The goal was to give longer federal prison sentences to the "worst of the worst."

"Congress had a clear intent that they wanted federal prosecutors to find the most dangerous people in our communities and bring them to stiff justice,” Huber said.

In 2012, Samuel James Johnson, a career criminal, was indicted on multiple counts of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition. He was convicted and sentenced to a minimum-mandatory 15 years under the Armed Career Criminal Act.

But Johnson's attorneys appealed, claiming the mere possession of a sawed-off shotgun did not qualify as a violent felony. The case made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court where in 2015, justices agreed that the definition of a "violent" crime was too vague.

After the high court's decision, Huber said 212 federal inmates who had been convicted in Utah under the Armed Career Criminal Act filed petitions with appeals courts to have their sentences reduced.

"It overwhelmed us, it overwhelmed the federal public defenders, it overwhelmed the courts, it overwhelmed the probation officers,” he said. "It really had a big effect on federal court system in Utah."

Some of those who filed petitions were denied. Some got their sentences reduced. Huber said he recently commissioned a study in his office to find out what happened to the inmates who got their sentences reduced and were released.

The study found that 66 percent of those people reoffended within two years, he said. The average amount of time it took for a person to reoffend was 85 days. One offender was rearrested on a new offense just one day after being released early, he said.

Some of those who reoffended were sent back to prison for drug convictions, stealing cars or burglaries, according to Huber.

But two cases now stand out — Baum and Martinez.

Baum and Martinez

Martinez — who called himself "Spider" and had a spider tattoo on his head — was convicted for drug dealing, intimidating a witness, and while in custody at the Salt Lake County Jail awaiting trial on his federal charges, stabbed a corrections officer just below the eye with a pencil, Huber said.

Martinez wasn't supposed to be released from prison until 2021 at the earliest, he said.

But after the U.S. Supreme Court decision, Martinez successfully argued that his conviction of statutory rape fell into the "vague" category of violent crimes, according to Huber. Federal prosecutors "pushed back." The result was Martinez's sentence was reduced five years, though he was seeking more.

In May, he was transferred to a halfway house in Salt Lake City and was scheduled for supervised release on Sept. 20. But on June 16, he walked away from the facility. The killing occurred the next morning.

Likewise, Huber said Baum should have been locked up at the time he allegedly slit the throats of Riley Powell, 18, and Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson, 17.

"He should have been in federal prison, would have been in federal prison,” if not for the change in the law, he said.

Baum's long criminal history includes an attempted murder conviction when he was just 15. He was first incarcerated with the Utah Department of Corrections in March of 1993. While incarcerated at the Gunnison prison, Baum was one of five inmates charged with more than 30 felonies in connection with a five-hour riot that occurred on Aug. 9, 1994, and caused an estimated $40,000 in damage.

He was granted parole in 2002, but his parole was revoked in 2003 when he was arrested for attempting to purchase a dangerous weapon, according to prison records. Baum was paroled again in 2004 and sent back to prison on another parole violation shortly after.

In 2005, Baum was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison under the Armed Career Criminal Act for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was not due to be released until 2020 at the earliest, followed by 60 months of supervised release after that. But in 2016, citing the Johnson case, he petitioned for a motion to vacate his sentence, and it was approved, according to court records.

Once his sentence was reduced, Huber said officials had no choice to "gate release" him, or simply let him go with no additional supervision, because he had already served more years than his sentence called for before the enhancement. He was released on July 29, 2016, one day after his sentence was reduced to 10 years with credit for time served.

When asked whether an additional five years in prison would have only delayed the tragic crimes allegedly committed by both Baum and Martinez, Huber said he believes the outcomes would have been different.

"I know I can say in Baum and Abe Martinez’s situations, those people would be alive today. Today those three people would be alive," he said.

"The older you get, the less likely you are to commit these violent acts. Sentencing is to protect us. And that gives us, as a community, five more years of freedom from violence from this person, and that’s what’s lost.

"And in this case it’s stark, it’s stark the effects of this technical decision."

Defining violence

Huber said he enforces the law. He can't make the law. Because of that, he said he doesn't know what to do to get the Armed Career Criminal Act reinstated.

"I don’t know what the fix is," he said.

The issue is in Congress' court. Lawmakers in Washington are the ones who are able to go back and define what a "violent" crime is, he said.

University of Utah law professor and former federal Judge Paul Cassell concurs that on paper, it should be an easy fix.

"It’s not really so much that it’s impossible to define 'violent.' I just think there’s a disagreement over what sorts of crimes qualify for the enhancement and to what extent do we want to have these enhanced, and at some level mandatory sentences that are part of the federal criminal justice system," he said.

The problem, Cassell believes, is that there is a lot of debate in Washington currently on how to reform the federal criminal justice system and a lack of consensus on how to do that. Issues such as minimum-mandatory sentences and how to deal with mentally ill defendants are points of contention.

"I think this particular issue has been caught up in a larger debate of, are we incarcerating too many people? There’s an ongoing debate in this country of do we need longer sentences or do we need more judicial discretion in sentencing? Some of those issues, I think, have sort of precluded the consensus that’s needed to move legislation through Congress right now,” Cassell said.

"Legislators could sit down in an hour and draft a fix to this particular problem. What’s much more complicated, as with many things in Washington, is getting the political consensus to move the fix forward."

But Cassell also noted that the statute Huber wants to have back in his toolbox, has more to do with proven career criminals, and not daily crime.

"I think one of the things people should understand about this particular enhancement is that it targets a very small group of highly dangerous people. And so while there is a broader debate in this country about are we too punitive with our criminal justice system, I’m not sure that broader debate applies to this small group of people who have proven themselves to be particularly dangerous,” he said.

Huber said the Department of Justice has been trying to get the attention of lawmakers since 2015 to fix the loophole.

"There needs to be a fix here,” he said. "We need a fix in Congress to give a tool back to prosecutors to protect our communities, to find the Jared Baums and the Abe Martinezes."