ST. GEORGE — A man has been arrested in connection with a suspicious death being investigated by St. George police.

Victor Manuel Hernandez was arrested Saturday for investigation of murder, St. George police officer Lona Trombley said Saturday.

Police haven't yet released the name of the victim.

Hernandez's arrest comes after officers were called to the 2000 block of 1575 North on a report that there had been a fight during the night and "a subject may have been killed at the location," according to a statement from St. George police.

The people who called police also provided investigators with the name and location of a suspect, police said, and police interviewed the person of interest.

"We do not believe that any other person are involved at this time and there is no danger to the public," St. George police said in a statement.

Trombley said Saturday the department wouldn't be releasing any more details until Monday.