SALT LAKE CITY — It was one of those nights in Detroit, the Jazz and Pistons bickering like alley cats. A hard, high pick near midcourt in the early going set the mood.

In the third quarter, John Stockton and Dennis Rodman went down in a tangle, thrashing and kicking as they rose. Emotions flared and whistles shrilled. This was still the era of the Bad Boys in the Motor City. Between free throws, Rodman mockingly blew a kiss at Jerry Sloan. When Rodman later extended a hand of conciliation, Sloan swatted it away.

"I don't have to shake hands with anybody,” Sloan said afterward. “It's not a love match out there.”

Eventually, Rodman got tossed, but Stockton remained. A quarter-century later, both have made lists of history’s dirtiest players. It’s a popular opinion outside Utah that Stockton’s screens where just shy of felonious.

Karl Malone appears on some dirty player lists, too, thanks to an elbow to the eye of Piston Isiah Thomas in 1991. David Robinson once went momentarily unconscious after a Mailman elbow caught him in the head.

For his part, Rodman relished being public enemy No. 1.

On Thursday, the Jazz drafted Grayson Allen, their very own Rodman. Or was it their own Sloan, Malone or Stockton? When it’s an opposing player, he’s “dirty,” “a cheater” or “a bully.” When it’s your own, he’s “competitive,” “intense” and “passionate.”

I never saw Sloan play in person, so I don’t know whether he ever stooped to purposely tripping people. But I do know he went jaw-to-jaw with Wilt Chamberlain after bodying up on the big man. Sloan also plowed into the stands to confront a fan who threw an aerosol can at his Chicago teammate. Security was needed to break up the fight.

Through the years, Sloan got his nose broken more times than he could count.

"I didn't think I was dirty," Sloan once told me, "though I'm sure a lot of people thought I was. I just went about my business. It was the only way I knew how to play. If I was dirty, then it was the officials’ business to take care of that.”

Associated Press Jerry Sloan (4) of Chicago Bulls reaches for the ball as he falls to court following collision in game with Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 1971 at Chicago. Bill Cunningham of 76ers is at left. Philadelphia won the National Basketball Association, 114-100

Rick Adelman, the former player and NBA coach, diplomatically told NBC, “Jerry Sloan was the most fierce competitor I’ve ever seen. I mean, he did everything he could to win the game.”

Everything covers a lot of ground.

Sloan’s sardonic reply: “Rick was a little soft.”

Allen might be more like Sloan than Jazz fans want to admit. The former Duke player’s tricks include stepping out, or back, to trip someone, throwing elbows or forearm shivers, locking legs and even swinging his leg high enough to kick and opponent in the back. It’s reminiscent of another infamous Bad Boy, Bill Laimbeer.

Chris Paul, Matthew Dellavedova, Kevin Garnett, Charles Barkley, Danny Ainge, Vernon Maxwell, Raja Bell and dozens of others have been accused of being dirty.

None were castigated by their own fans.

Road crowd: “He’s trying to injure someone!”

Home crowd: “Good hustle play!”

Even today’s Jazz players get accused of being dirty, with Joe Ingles and Jae Crowder being the primary targets. Ingles constantly drapes his arms and legs over opponents, trying to affect their composure or jar loose the ball. Crowder is usually the first Jazz player to rush into a tussle.

Both are nice people off the court.

Sorry to spoil the narrative, but so is Allen.

I doubt the Jazz are as worried about Allen as are fans and media. He has assured everyone his temper issues are behind him. General manager Dennis Lindsey said Allen will be “held accountable” for any action that could hurt the team. At the same time, Lindsey said, “We don’t want that competitive fire to go anywhere.”

There’s a difference between competitiveness and dirtiness, and Allen says he understands that. Whether fans understand depends on one factor alone: the team they’re rooting for. No need to check the replay.