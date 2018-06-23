Utah Valley University freshman heavyweight Tate Orndorff earned a spot on the U.S. National Greco-Roman Team by placing third at the 2018 Senior Greco-Roman World Team Trials on Thursday and Friday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Orndorff wrestled his way to a second-place finish in the challenge portion of the tournament and third overall after going 3-1 at the event at 130 kilos.

After recording wins in his first two bouts over Donny Longendyke (Minnesota Storm) and Malcolm Allen (St. Paul, Minnesota), Orndorff then finished one win shy of reaching the championship finals by falling to three-time NCAA All-American and two-time NCAA finalist Adam Coon of Michigan in the challenge bracket finals. Orndorff then bounced back by earning a hard-fought 6-5 victory over Dom Bradley of Sunkist Kids Wrestling Club to secure a spot on the U.S. National Greco Team. The victory marked a big one for Orndorff, as the former Mizzou Tiger Bradley is a two-time U.S. Open champion, a two-time Pan American champion, a former Junior World champion and last year's runner-up at the 2017 U.S. World Team Trials.

Orndorff will enter his redshirt freshman season at Utah Valley in the fall after redshirting his true freshman campaign in 2017-18. Orndorff is the younger brother of fellow Wolverine and two-time NCAA qualifier Tanner Orndorff.

In all, two Wolverines took part in in the tournament, as fellow UVU redshirt freshman and rising sophomore Taylor LaMont participated in the tournament at 60 kilos. The former Junior World Bronze medalist finished the 2018 Senior Greco World Team Trials with a 1-2 showing. After opening with a victory over Ty Pelot of X-Factor Elite/Northern Michigan, he then dropped a semifinal contest to Leslie Fuenffinger of Army to fall to the consolation bracket. In the consolation semis, he then had his tournament come to a close with a setback to Austin Wallace-Lister of Peninsula Wrestling Club.

Despite qualifying for the U.S. National Greco-Roman Team, Orndorff will not be the team's 2018 representative at the upcoming Senior World Championships.