MT. PLEASANT, Sanpete County — A 66-year-old man was found dead Friday in a subdivision above Mt. Pleasant after an apparent ATV accident.

The man's body was found by a family friend who called 911, according to the Sanpete County Sheriff's office. First responders were then dispatched to the Aspen Hills subdivision where the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was transported off the mountain by search and rescue personnel and local law enforcement.

The ATV rider was alone at the time of the accident, according to the sheriff's office.

The man's family members had grown concerned when he had not returned to their property and began to search for him in the surrounding area.

The name of the man was not immediately released.