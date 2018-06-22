SALT LAKE CITY — Nothing worked for Salt Lake on Friday night as the Bees fell to the Tacoma Rainiers, 17-1. 17 runs was the most that Salt Lake has given up in 2018 and the 16-run margin of defeat was the largest of the season for the Bees. Salt Lake pitching also set season highs for walks allowed (11) and hits (21).

The Rainiers broke open a 3-1 ballgame in the fifth and sixth innings, scoring three runs and seven runs, respectively, in the frames. Gordon Beckham was excellent for Tacoma, ending the night 3-for-4 with two RBIs, a walk and a run.

AP Seattle Mariners' Gordon Beckham swings and misses as Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos mishandles the ball for a passed ball in the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Seattle. One run scored on the play. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Rainiers starting pitcher Casey Lawrence went five innings, allowing just two hits and a run. From there, the Tacoma bullpen did the rest, with Matt Tenuta, Ryan Garton and Tyler Higgins combining to allow no runs and five hits.

PENA STARTS FIRST HOME GAME: Luis Pena had an excellent first start for the Salt Lake Bees on June 16, going five innings and only allowing one hit and one earned run while striking out five batters in a 6-2 win at Colorado Springs. In his first start at Smith’s Ballpark, Pena — the Angels’ No. 23 prospect according to MLB.com — struggled. Pena went 1.1 innings on Friday night, giving up four hits, walking five and allowing three runs, with only one strikeout.

BULLPEN NIGHT: Six pitchers took the mound for the Bees on Friday, Salt Lake pitcher Greg Mahle started warming up in the first inning, never a good sign for a starting pitcher. After Pena was taken out of the game in the second inning, Mahle pitched 0.2 innings, striking out one, before Dylan Unsworth came on to pitch. Unsworth had the longest outing of the night for the Bees, pitching three innings — allowing four earned runs and walking two — before being hit by a comebacker, which forced Ralston Cash to come in on short notice. Salt Lake’s defense didn’t help Cash much, making a couple of mistakes in a seven-run sixth inning, as Cash exited after 0.2 innings with a line of 5 hits, six runs and two walks.

Ryan Clark pitched 1.1 innings, only allowing one hit, then Sherman Johnson, who started the night at second base, took the bump for the final two innings of play. Johnson registered 66-68 miles per hour on the ballpark radar gun. Johnson pitched a scoreless top of the eighth inning, but Tacoma took advantage of a position player pitching in the top of the ninth, with Andrew Aplin hitting a two-run homer, Kirk Nieuwenhuis hitting an RBI double and Zach Vincej getting an RBI on a lineout.

Record: 42-32

Up next: Tacoma RHP Christian Bergman (4-4, 4.30 ERA) at Salt Lake TBA, Saturday, 7:05 p.m.