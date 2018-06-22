EVANSTON, Wyo. — A wildfire that began Thursday morning on the north slope of the Uinta mountains, about 30 miles south of Evanston, was 5 percent contained Friday night.

Firefighting crews have formed an established line around most of the 65-acre fire that authorities believe was caused by humans.

"The job tomorrow will be securing it into containment line," state fire officials tweeted Thursday evening.

Mirror Lake Highway and all campgrounds in the area have been reopened.

Officials think the fire began on private property in the Monviso subdivisions — an area with seasonal cabins and nearby campsites. Evacuations remained in place Friday for eight cabins in the area.

High winds Thursday afternoon spread the wildfire, which was fueled by mixed conifer and pockets of dead and downed trees. A total of 115 people have been working on the fire with hotshot crews, helicopters and heavy air tankers trying to put out the flames.

No injuries have been reported and no structures have been destroyed. Crews are expected to resume firefighting efforts at 6 a.m. Saturday.