RICHFIELD — Two people ejected from a small plane 7 miles southeast of Richfield on Thursday afternoon before the glider crashed due to unknown causes. No one was seriously injured, according to the Sevier County Sheriff's Office.

"It's a miracle to us that they were both alive," said Sevier County Sheriff Nathan Curtis.

At 3:30 p.m. Thursday, around 14,000 feet, glider pilot Dave Nadler, 61, alerted his passenger that he was experiencing interference with the controls. The craft began spinning out of control and plummeting to the ground when the two men ejected and opened their parachutes, Curtis said.

After parachuting, the passenger of the glider, Spence Chanthavane, 20, of Colorado Springs, Colo., hiked for three hours without his glasses or cell phone. He finally found a dirt road and flagged down a driver, according to Curtis. The pilot did not bring a phone with him either and the glider's GPS beacon never alerted authorities.

"(Chanthavane) had been searching and trying to get his way down the road, couldn't find the pilot," Curtis said. "He had lost his glasses when he ejected from the glider. He was able to flag somebody on a road that he finally got to and then called 911."

Around 9 p.m. Thursday, a helicopter with the Utah Department of Public Safety was able to rescue Nadler close to where Chanthavane was found. Nadler was taken to a local hospital and was expected to be released Friday.

Curtis said the glider likely crashed in a nearby canyon.

The two men flew the 66-foot wingspan glider out of Nephi as part of a Soaring Society of America competition. The parachutes that likely saved their lives are required when participating in the competition, according to Michael Hendron, president of the Utah Soaring Association.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of the crash with the National Transportation Safety Board, according to FAA spokesman Allen Kenitzer.

Contributing: Sean Moody