Seven years ago, on June 23, 2011, Jimmer Fredette was selected 10th overall in the NBA draft by the Milwaukee Bucks. The former BYU Cougar was immediately traded to the Sacramento Kings.

The 2010-11 college basketball season proved to be the height of "Jimmermania." Fredette was named the National Player of the Year in college basketball, winning MVP awards galore, including the Oscar Robertson Trophy, the Wooden Award, the Naismith MVP Award and the Adolph Rupp Trophy.

Fans swarmed him constantly to the point he barely left his apartment, even inspiring his own parody theme song. After Fredette was selected by the Kings, Kings merchandise sales went up 540 percent.

Also in the summer of 2011, Fredette got engaged to his now-wife, Whitney. They were married June 1, 2012.

Fast forward a few years later, and Fredette played five seasons in the NBA bouncing from team to team: the Sacramento Kings (2011–2014), the Chicago Bulls (2014), the New Orleans Pelicans (2014–2015), the San Antonio Spurs (2015) and the New York Knicks (2015–2016).

When Fredette was cut by the Spurs in 2015, ESPN's Skip Bayless labeled him a bust that never should have been in the NBA.

Eventually, Fredette chose to join the Chinese Basketball Association, playing for the Shanghai Sharks.

Last year he was one of the CBA’s top scorers and won the International MVP award.

